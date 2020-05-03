Man's Brother-In-Law Seems To Have Only One T-shirt

A man has revealed the sad tale of how his brother-in-law always wears exactly the same old, worn-out T-shirt, leading anyone who cares to come to a conclusion, to the conclusion that it is the only one he owns.

Moys Kenwood, 56, regularly sees his wife's younger brother, Han, who is about 30 years old, in a multitude of locations, and he is always clad in the faded-to-mucky-grey black T-shirt with the Repsol logo on it.

Han, that is; not Kenwood.

The shirt is more like something you might clean your bike with, rather than an article of clothing, but Han obviously likes it, and that's all there is to it.

Said Kenwood:

"Han's a lovely bloke. I see him all over the place - at his farm, in the fields, at our house, at the market, in the town, but he's always wearing that same grubby, shagged-out T-shirt. He probably sleeps in it, the filthy tramp!"

Han was unavailable for comment. According to his wife, he was washing his T-shirt.