Alabama says that all of the gays have left the state

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 23 June 2023

image for Alabama says that all of the gays have left the state
Reports are that the Pink Lives Matter organization has filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit against the state.

According to The QuinniPinni Polling Agency, every gay that was living in Alabama (89) has now left the state.

QP stated that most have gone to New York City, with some moving to San Francisco, West Hollywood, Key West, Las Vegas, Baltimore, and Orlando.

One gay hairdresser, who would only give his initials QFY, stated that he hated that Alabama had no gay night clubs, no gay hair salons, and no gay clothing stores.

Meanwhile, President Biden has called an emergency session of the Supreme Court to begin the process of suing the state for $69 million on grounds of Non-Gayistic Cumma Sum Fellatosis.

Biden's been sore on gays since being jilted by his lover at Syracuse.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

