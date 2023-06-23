The Goombalini family says Trump is toast

The New York Sunshine Observer has just reported that the Salvatore Goombalini crime family has let it be known that the minute that the pussy grabbing Trump sets foot in prison he will be toast.

Sunshine Observer reporter Carmine Calatino, who knows the 10 Goombalini brothers very well, said that they have put the word out in the prison underworld that the TrumpBitch needs to pay for all of the racist shit he has pulled.

Calatino also pointed out that Trump is a tax evader, a draft dodger, a lying piece of monkey shit, and a person who has ties to the KKK, the Nazi Punks of America, and the Proud Boys.

Such jealousy. ■