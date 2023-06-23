The Goombalini family says Trump is toast

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 23 June 2023

image for The Goombalini family says Trump is toast
"Trump can run, but the racist bastard can't hide." -LIZ CHENEY

The New York Sunshine Observer has just reported that the Salvatore Goombalini crime family has let it be known that the minute that the pussy grabbing Trump sets foot in prison he will be toast.

Sunshine Observer reporter Carmine Calatino, who knows the 10 Goombalini brothers very well, said that they have put the word out in the prison underworld that the TrumpBitch needs to pay for all of the racist shit he has pulled.

Calatino also pointed out that Trump is a tax evader, a draft dodger, a lying piece of monkey shit, and a person who has ties to the KKK, the Nazi Punks of America, and the Proud Boys.

Such jealousy. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more