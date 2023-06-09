Nashville man rethinks his own humanity but ultimately decides to stick with it for now

Accelerating developments in the realms of gender fluidity, artificial intelligence, and enhanced reality prompted Henry Meade of Nashville, Tennessee, to rethink his own essential humanity, but he ultimately decided to stick with it, at least for now.

“I’m not overly rigid about it or anything,” said Meade. “But for the time being, I’m going to stay with being regular human." He chuckled. "It’s gotten me this far, right?”

Meade went on to emphasize that he recognizes, of course, that little boys may in fact be little girls in their souls, or vice versa, or they may even be “non-binary.” “My friend’s son is actually trinary,” said Meade. “People don’t talk about that much, but it happens.”

In fact, Meade revealed that he himself has considered gender-affirming care to reinforce his own sense of masculinity. “You get called a pussy one too many times on the second-grade playground and it sticks with you,” he said. “I’ve thought about gender-affirming therapy for that reason. I’d probably do cognitive behavioral, if anything, just to pick up some really solid affirmations. I am strong, I am fierce, I am virile as a wild stallion - something along those lines, maybe.”

Until that day that he opts to seek gender-affirming help, however, Meade stated that he feels comfortable with his decision to proceed as usual, as a regular, human guy, bumbling along with his average-looking male body, run-of-the-mill mindset, and conventional ways. He shrugged self-effacingly. "Someone’s gotta stay the human course, right? Might as well be me.”