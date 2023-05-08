In an effort to sound more respectable, The Proud Boys terrorist organization is changing its name

Now that a significant number of members from the notorious US homegrown terrorist group, better known as the Proud Boys, have been sentenced to prison, the Grand Dragon himself, Horatio "Bubba" Katzenjammer, believes it's time for a rebranding of this evil, hate-spewing, and intellectually-challenged bunch of miscreants.

Katzy, as his fellow terrorists affectionately call him, has announced that the hate-mongering organization will now be known as the Proud Guys.

Horatio, whose intellectual prowess rivals that of a shriveled potato, proudly boasts of his IQ, which hovers around the same level as a bucket of yard mulch. He confidently proclaims that the next endeavor for the group will be an audacious invasion of the White House itself.

SIDENOTE: In response, the FBI has made a solemn vow to apprehend, put on trial, find guilty, and swiftly escort numerous additional members of this malevolent clan to their new home—federal prison.