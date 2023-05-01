Mickey Mouse called Florida Governor DeSantis a what?!

Mickey Mouse is in a tiff, and Olive Oil has a crate of tomatoes ready to throw at Florida Governor DeSantis. And if you think that's a threatening situation, wait until you see what Donald Duck and his nephews are ready to do. It's total pandemonium!

Florida's Governor DeSantis wants to nudge out Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination and follow that by kicking Joe Biden out of the White House. However, his current battle is with Disney World, the super-duper employer of Floridians in Florida.

"Is he nuts?" asked Woody Woodpecker.

"Yes, but DeSantis is also against women's health rights," replied another character.

A colossal tomato splattered against the front door of the Governor's mansion. Miraculously, the Governor was not stepping out to make a speech endorsing "loaded concealed weapons for citizens."

The Road Runner ran in, announcing that Disney World might move to Georgia. That would raise unemployment in Florida and diminish its charisma.

The Big Bad Wolf supported the idea of "concealed loaded weapons" and suggested that DeSantis pay off Donald Trump with a few bucks, allowing him to retire early to spend more time with his family.

"Who knew the Big Bad Wolf had a sense of humor?" Another character quipped.

The Tooth Fairy flew in after delivering the night's silver coins. "What's up?" she asked.

The situation was explained. The Tooth Fairy buzzed around and landed on an apple blossom. "He's against women's health rights, too? I'll give him a pair of ovaries while he's asleep. Let's see how he feels about getting pregnant and women's health rights after that!"

The Big Bad Wolf chuckled at that possibility.

