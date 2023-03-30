My Pillow Stuffed with Banned Lit

Ron DeSatan can’t ban books fast enough, and the My Pillow Guy loves it!

For every book banned and NOT burned by DeSatan, the paper will be shredded and stuffed into every My Pillow.

Sleep easy and cozy, knowing that some classic of Western literature had to die so that you could have a good night’s sleep. Huckleberry Finn will be whispering in your ear … “Books don’t kill people, politicians do.” But you won’t be able to hear Huck ‘cuz you’ll be snug as a bug, dreaming of good wholesome stories about love and Jesus and the Rapture and watching the heathen melt in the fires of Christian Hell … you know, Bible stories.

So if you want to contribute to the economy and hate freedom of expression or freedom of speech, and you just can’t get a pillow that isn’t lumpy gravy … find more books that talk of things a Pope from the 12th Century wouldn’t like (as in, everything!) and Ron will ban the fuck out of it and Mike Lindell will stuff it into his pillow and sell it to you at a discount.

Please note that no books written by Donald Trump make good stuffing for any pillow. For a diaper, sure, but not anywhere you’d want to lay your head.