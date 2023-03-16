Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Mexican Drug Cartels are 'Bombing' Southern Border (Remember the "Jewish Space Lasers"?)

At a recent Republican congressional hearing on border security, Marjorie Taylor Greene (possibly the next Vice President of the U.S.) said Border Patrol agents told her of drug cartel bombs left at the border to injure Americans.

The Border Patrol said these were duct tape balls of sand - purpose unknown.

Possibly the drug cartels are rolling duct tape balls of sand ('Sand Bombs'?) across the border to injure Americans?

Or, like the 'Space Lasers' story, Marjorie Taylor Greene is again off in ultraconservative La La Land.

She should have her meds checked before coming up with these theories.

Next, she will be hearing voices!

She has said she will do "anything" for Donald Trump - "anything" - to become his vice presidential choice.

But unfortunately, Trump is considering several other women.

(Pritti Boobis - Indian journalist - Americans like to elect crazy people to Congress if they are conservative - so interesting?)