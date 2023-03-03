Is MTG Hopped Up On ‘Roid Rage?

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Friday, 3 March 2023

image for Is MTG Hopped Up On ‘Roid Rage?
MTG is Ready to Pump! You! Up!

Marjorie Taylor Greene underwent a certain physical exam the other day, and her doctor was forced to report his findings to the Sports Committee of America.

The doctor said, “We weren’t sure whether or not she was hopped up on steroids. Have you seen her arms? She’s packing some heat in those biceps.

"And we were wondering why she’s such an angry person all the time? ‘Roids will do that to you. Also, her clitoris is huge – like a tiny penis – and she can pick up baseballs with her, um, vagina.

"That wasn’t one of the tests, she just did that, proudly, daring any of the doctors – or especially the nurses – to ‘try and grab it from me – go on, it’s clenched up there real good’. I felt sick so I left work early that day."

Stay away from steroids, kids. They’ll change your entire personality, from good to bizarrely stupid and evil.

Just ask any politician.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
clitorisMarjorie Taylor GreeneSteroids

