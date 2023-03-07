Guess What? Donald Trump Says There’s Plenty Of Gas

They say a broken clock is right twice a day. Well, Donald Trump finally got something right. That is, if he were talking about his digestive system. Yes, there’s sure to be plenty of gas there, as well as a lot of hot air.

While addressing the CPAC committee recently, (and still glued to his insistence that there’s no such thing as global warming) he lamented the idea of getting rid of gas stoves and replacing them with electric stoves.

What did retirement from the White House do to the twice impeached Donald Trump, turn the guy into Julia Childs? How often did he ever use a stove, know where the stove was located, how to find the kitchen, or cook a lasagna supper with meatballs on the side, for his entire family?

“We have plenty of gas,” he insisted while people walked out of CPAC. “We don’t need electric stoves.”

From gas stoves, Trump continued at CPAC, "And for those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your retribution.”

Sounds kind of anti-democratic and get-even at any cost. Or maybe Hitler-ish? Isn't it time Wharton stop the charade and rescind Trump's degree?

Maybe his CPAC speech was all just a lot of gas, but June 6th, may have been a practice run for the next presidential campaign in 2024.

Read more by this author: