Woman's Weird-Ass Fetish of Smelling Her Knees Gets Her Fired

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 23 December 2022

image for Woman's Weird-Ass Fetish of Smelling Her Knees Gets Her Fired
Clovis lost her job and her boyfriend on the same day.

NEW NOOKIE, Nebraska - (Satire News) - Relatives, friends, and co-workers all warned Clovis Bliggenfaxer, 31, that she really needed to see a therapist about her amazingly unusual knee fetish.

Clovis said that when she was 17, she was told by a pediatrician that she needed to do something about her rather fucked up fetish regarding her knees.

Bliggenfaxer was afflicted with what is known as Kneeupatingo, which was first discovered in Tennessee, back during the Civil War.

Kneeupatingo is only found in the female sex. It is treatable, but the woman has to want to be treated with injections that are administered directly into either the labia minora or the sphincter muscle.

SIDENOTE: Miss Bliggenfaxer refused the treatment, so her bosses at the law firm of Klunt, Paragon, Sansex, and Mimozuna, had no choice but to fire her ass.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

