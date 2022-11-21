Marjorie Taylor Greene's Line of Blondes Have More Fun Designer Victoria's Secret Panties Are Flying Off The Shelves

BALTIMORE - (Satire News) - The Daily Max News Agency is reporting that Marjorie Taylor Greene's new line of "Blondes Have More Fun" designer panties are selling like bags of peanuts at the circus.

Marjorie informed DMNA reporter Savannah Stiletto, that she recently signed a $6.3million contract with Victoria's Secret to be the spokeswoman for the "Blondes Have More Fun," line of panties.

A rep with Victoria's Secret said that the request for the MTG undies is so numerous that they have had to put on a second shift at the VS factory, located in El Segundo, California.

Meanwhile, the recently divorced Marjorie Taylor Greene says with a huge smile on her face as big as Dallas, that she has dated several professional athletes including two NBA players, an NFL player, and Harlem heavyweight boxer LaTindo "Hurricane" Hurrvello, whose record is 34-0 with 33 knockouts ■.