Alabama Leads The Nation In Roadkill

MONTGOMERY, Alabama - (Satire News) - The US Department of Information has just stated that the southern state of Alabama leads the nation in incidents of roadkill (animals).

A spokesperson for the USDI stated that since Alabama has lots of highways, freeways, expressways, and roads, it stands to reason that Alabama drivers are going to be running over all kinds of rodents, varmints, and vermin.

The state has always been known for it's famous Possum Roadkill Stew, which has become famous in such faraway places as Belgium, Laos, Peru, and Lower Clitavakia

The one state that does not have any road kill to speak of is Rhode Isand, and that is because the speed limit on most highways in the state is posted as 45 mph.