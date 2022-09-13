Alabama Leads The Nation In Roadkill

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 13 September 2022

image for Alabama Leads The Nation In Roadkill
This winding rural road near Tuscaloosa is known as Roadkill Road.

MONTGOMERY, Alabama - (Satire News) - The US Department of Information has just stated that the southern state of Alabama leads the nation in incidents of roadkill (animals).

A spokesperson for the USDI stated that since Alabama has lots of highways, freeways, expressways, and roads, it stands to reason that Alabama drivers are going to be running over all kinds of rodents, varmints, and vermin.

The state has always been known for it's famous Possum Roadkill Stew, which has become famous in such faraway places as Belgium, Laos, Peru, and Lower Clitavakia

The one state that does not have any road kill to speak of is Rhode Isand, and that is because the speed limit on most highways in the state is posted as 45 mph.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Alabamaroadkill

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more