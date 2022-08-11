Chris Christie Former Governor of New Jersey Reveals Who He Feels Can Beat The Democrats In 2024

NEWARK, New Jersey - (Satire News) - The ex-governor of The Garden State of New Jersey recently sat down with United Americana News Agency writer Lottie Bungalow at a Burger Bandit Restaurant in Newark.

Christie, who has lost 129 pounds, said that he is thrilled beyond belief that Trump's popularity has now fallen lower than a yeast infection.

He went on to say that The Trumpturd singlehandedly managed to set racial relations back pretty damn near to the Civil War.

Christie, who at one time used to eat two large pizzas by himself, remarked that Trump is now nothing more than a Has-Been. All of his one time friends have turned on him including, Giuliani, Barr, Gaetz, McConnell, Hannity, and even "Sissy Guy" Jordan.

Christie did want to add that his choice for the GOP to run against the Democrats in 2024, is Cong. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

When asked by Miss Bungalow why he believes that, he replied, "Well because she is honest, she is very knowledgeable on Russia, she is a damn good poker player, She loves the New York Yankees, and she has one of the best looking bodies that I have ever seen; including Melania and Ivanka's bodies."