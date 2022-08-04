Biden's New Climate Bill will Cut National Debt - All Republicans Vote Against It

Funny story written by UncleDale

Thursday, 4 August 2022

(Editorial) The Congressional Budget Office says Biden's huge new Climate bill will saves $500 billion over the years. All Senate Republicans vow to vote against it. (Even little Suzie Collins from Maine).

Republicans believe paying off the National Debt is irresponsible and takes money away paying more for National Defense (currently a Trillion Dollars a year).

They are not sure there is Climate Change - not one has ever officially said - 'Yes, there is Climate Change' - (as they turn up the office air conditioner).

Also, their common way of dealing with Democratic presidents is to sabotage everything - and at the next election - by making the country be in bad shape - they get their Republican president in.

This is their form of Democracy.

I know from personal Experience.

Hillary.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

