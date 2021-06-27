If Utah Wrote the Laws... What We'd Have

Salt Lake City, Utah. Wood Blister reporting for The Spoof. Retail merchants in Utah are fighting efforts to block the sale of fireworks in this fire-prone state and they seem to have the law on their side. That's because the existing law makes it illegal to use fireworks but not illegal to sell them. Huh???

Well, let's put this logic to the test with some other potential laws:

Utah's legislature has made it illegal to use banned narcotics, but it is not illegal to sell them. Utah has outlawed the use of certain types of tobacco for children but retailers can still sell the stuff to kids. Alcohol consumption is prohibited, but manufacture and sale is okay. It is illegal in Utah to solicit extramarital sex but not illegal fir a prostitute to accept payment.

All in the name of freedom of trade!