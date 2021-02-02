Trump Barred from Living in Mar-A-Lago, Will Build Compound in Guyana for Family and Worshippers

Tuesday, 2 February 2021

image for Trump Barred from Living in Mar-A-Lago, Will Build Compound in Guyana for Family and Worshippers
Guyana property purchased by Trump

Mar-A-Lago, Florida - Former President Donald Trump, rebuffed by his neighbors in West Palm Beach who refused to allow him and his camp followers to settle at his Mar-A-Lago resort here, has announced he will purchase a plot of land in Guyana to build a compound, where he, his family, and his most loyal supporters can bask in the aura of his greatness.

"We had a look at the property this week. It's outstanding. There is a beachfront, already some infrastructure including an airstrip and some buildings. They say a guy from the United States used to own it," said the former president.

"We can hang out here and drink our favorite non-alcoholic beverages, while sleepy Joe Biden destroys the country."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

