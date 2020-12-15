Trump Advisor Steven Miller Declares the N.Y. Jets Undefeated After Submitting Alternate Scores to the NFL

Washington - White House advisor, Steven Miller, after announcing that alternative elector slates were submitted from four battleground states to Congress, which he hoped would result in overturning the election of Joe Biden as President, and four more years of Donald Trump, followed up by also declaring that the New York Jets football team, which has yet to win a game, were actually undefeated in the 2020-2021 season after he sent alternative scoresheets to the NFL showing that the hapless team had actually won every game.

Jets fans were understandably thrilled at the outcome, and Miller then encouraged them to call members of the New York state election board to reappoint Trump electors to replace the Biden ones that already voted.

"All of these games were rigged, just like the election," said Trump, as he nodded in agreement with Miller.