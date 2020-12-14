Republican Senators To Admit: Hey, Trump Lost

It is believed that, after the Electoral College certifies that Joseph Biden won the 2020 election and is the new President of the United States, further establishing that Donald Trump lost the November 3rd election, Republican senators will have a Come to Jesus, epiphany, and finally have to admit: Hey, gee whiz, Trump lost!

Of course, Trump will go on a super wild attack, calling the senators traitors, losers (whoops, he can’t use the word loser), unpatriotic, back-stabbing wimps, zeros, failures, nasty, sick, demented, the whole shebang.

His children will jump into the fray, as will Giuliani. Be Best will add a word or one-half more.

Hang on!

But some Republican senators fear agreeing with the certification of Joseph Biden as the lawful winner of the 2020 election. It would be like stepping onto a minefield. Mitt Romney doesn’t have to worry, as he’s already danced like Fred Astaire over the minefield and made it through alive. Sure, he was called a few names, but the guy had a spine and showed a lot of class.

How will Lindsey Graham come to terms with verbalizing the Trump loss? Either with a whew, or a pew.

Will Republican senators attend the inauguration? The whiney ogre that he is, you can bet Donald Trump will be making a list and checking it twice, to tweet who was naughty to attend and nice to skip.

An everlasting hailstorm of tweets will fall upon Republican senators who attend Biden’s inauguration. However, some Republican senators voice a wish to move on.

Move on, will be taken as move out, by the ogre.

