Like A Slowly Collapsing Soufflé, Trump Says Election Not Over

Poof, like a slowly collapsing soufflé, Donald Trump insists that the election isn’t over. But it’s over. Done. Finished. The fat lady sang. Joe Biden won. Pack your bags. Time to go back home. It isn’t like the grim reaper, but it is.

Using capital letters (to impress himself), Trump tweeted: 2020 WAS THE MOST CORRUPT ELECTION IN US HISTORY.

No one has ever known Donald Trump to be a historian, by any stretch of the imagination. But, if 2020 was the most corrupt, 2016 was the ultimate everlasting and unsurpassable father of corruption.

And mother had nothing to do with it.

Disgraced, confessed two-time perjurer to the FBI, and pardon by pal Donald Trump, Michael Flynn announced to a crowd of far-right Trump supporters: “We decide the election. We’re waging a battle across America.”

Some pal. Some patriot. It sounds more like a sore loser who lost touch with reality. Needs a bowl of sour prune reality.

The Electoral College will vote on Monday in each state’s capital, and each state will announce which candidate will receive their state’s vote. Biden will have 306 Electoral votes, and Trump will have 232.

The requirement is 270 to win, and Biden went well over the top.

Electors have already been chosen and will include both Hillary and Bill Clinton. One can only imagine Hillary salivating and licking her chops to cast her vote: “Let me at it!”

This Electoral College vote will conclude the result of this presidential contest. President Joseph Biden won it.

Poof! The soufflé is as flat as a pancake.

