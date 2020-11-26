Nation Refuses to Pardon NBC for Complicity in Helping Trump Get Involved in Showbusiness

Washington - A growing chorus of political experts and observers in the United States are considering a class action suit against NBC, some television show producers and directors, and just about anyone else that had anything to do with Donald Trump pursuing a showbusiness career, which led to his presidency.

Lawyers for the NBC studios replied that they were asking the departing President Trump for a pardon against any future claims to be filed against the company, which aired 'The Apprentice' program in 2004. The show apparently convinced many Americans that Trump was an actual business genius and successful real estate entrepreneur, and would be an ideal candidate for the leader of the country, when, in fact, he burned through most of his inheritance on dicey businesses like Trump Casinos, Trump Resorts, Trump University and other failures.

"Were it not for 'The Apprentice', a very misleading endeavor, perhaps the truth would have been known," said one lawyer evaluating the legal options. "If Trump tries to pardon the people behind that show, we will ask the Supreme Court to step in."