After Flynn Pardon, Over Half of Nation’s 2.2 Million Prison Inmates Now Claim to be Friends of Donald Trump

Washington - After President Trump pardoned convicted felon Michael Flynn to kick off an expected wave of presidential pardons - mostly of people loyal to, or friends of, the defeated chief executive - over a million inmates have submitted letters, affidavits, and other evidence claiming to be friends, acquaintances and supporters of the President.

The White House mailroom has been overwhelmed with a deluge of letters sent from various penal institutions across the country, and Trump's Twitter feed has been clogged with requests for pardons from inmates claiming to have known or supported the President.

"Remember that time I saw you down in Florida and said "go get that deep state Prez" back in 2016?" said one Jacksonville inmate in a tweet. "I've always been a big fan, how about getting me out of this can," said another on Trump's pardon thread.

"These are great people, the best Americans, and we're going to get them all out of jail, very unfair!" tweeted back Trump.