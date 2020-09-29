People Who Voted for Trump Thought He Would Run Country Like His Business; Unfortunately He Did

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Trump has blown through his family fortune

Washington - The New York Times reported over the weekend that President Donald Trump had not paid federal taxes in 11 of the last 15 years, has lost hundreds of millions in the last 20 years, and owes $400 million to banks that is coming due soon.

The self-promoting Trump, whose casino businesses failed and who was only able to sell some of his real estate to Russian oligarchs to avoid another bankruptcy, was elected president after promising supporters he would run the United States government as only a business genius like himself could. Unfortunately, after a mismanaged pandemic, economic collapse, and trillions of dollars of debt, the U.S. now appears to be well on its way to achieving the dubious financial characteristics of the Trump companies that its leader had promised.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

