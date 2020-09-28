The Donald would like his final resting place to be a pyramid

Funny story written by whatinthe world

Monday, 28 September 2020

image for The Donald would like his final resting place to be a pyramid
Trump wants to be buried here.

United States President, Donald J Trump, has expressed a strong desire to have his remains buried under the Egyptian Pyramid of the Sphinx.

However, that's not enough for Donald. He wants to have his image carved into the pyramid, replacing the existing carving that was based on a deceased Pharaoh. Trump has supposedly organised a sculptor, and chosen a design that will forever look out into the Egyptian desert.

If he goes ahead with this, he will be the first US President to be buried outside the United States. He may even inspire people to travel there and worship his image for time immemorial.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

