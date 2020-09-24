Waitress Grateful For Enormous Tip

A New Orleans waitress received the shock of her life when presented with an enormous tip after serving a single male customer.

“I had never seen anything as big as that,” Ashley recounted on her Facebook Page, where local news sources picked up the story. “It was huge, a little frightening at first, but in the end, it just made my day. Of course, as I told my friends, I was afraid, at first, that I was dreaming, and that I would wake up to discover just an ordinary size tip, you know, but no, there it was in my hands. It was real. I am not ashamed to tell you that I cried out for joy. Just for a minute,” she confessed, laughing.

Asked about the identity of the mysterious diner, Ashley—who refused to give a last name for fear of outing the man who often dines in the same location—would say nothing at all about him. “If he wanted others to know about his big tip, he would have said so,” she argued. “But he prefers to keep things under wraps, and I respect that.”

When asked if she hoped to have the same size tip each time the man visited her, Ashley said that another tip of that magnitude would be too much to swallow. “While I will be forever grateful for that experience, I am not a greedy person. But I hope every waitress at one point in her life can know what it feels like to receive an enormous tip like that.”