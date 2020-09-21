Vice President Mike Pence Takes Steps To Quash Donald Trump

The telephone operators at the Vice President’s residence listened to the conversations between Pence and the rest of the Cabinet. If the conversation was saleable, it pointed toward early retirement.

“Time to send Trump back to Trump Tower. He’s turned into a liability. Ship him out. If he stays, we’ll lose the White House, the Senate, the House again, Supreme Court, and the nation. Republicans and Republican states will turn into Puerto Rico.”

The Cabinet members agreed: Time to roll out the 25th Amendment.

The plan is that, after Trump’s next rally, he will be flown back to JFK and not to Andrews Air Force base. He’ll then be driven to Trump Tower and informed by SOMEONE, that Mike Pence is now the President of the United States.

President Pence will announce that the former president feels he has neglected his family, and has decided to devote more time to his wife and young son.

End of the Donald Trump White House occupation.

A Pence assistant asked, “Who will be the SOMEONE?"

“Hillary Clinton. We asked, and she said, Where and when?”

Questions about Attorney General William Barr and his glue-like loyalty to Trump were raised. Will he fall in with the 25th Amendment, or have us all arrested, beaten, shackled, and jailed?

They decided to present Barr with a Lamborghini to go with the Ferrari, and eliminate any question of his glue-like loyalty, alerting the military or having the Cabinet arrested.

The telephone operators quickly leaked the story to the press, grabbed their hats, coats, passports, and headed for unknown destinations.

