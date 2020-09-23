"If God Wanted a Liberal on the Supreme Court..."

Hamburger, Virginia. U.S.A. Woof Blister with another SINful report for Spoof International News. Jerry Farewell, Jr., defrocked president of Hypocrisy College, the world's most rhapsodic university, met with reporters as he was cleaning out his palatial residence on the campus, and issued a statement on the brouhaha over a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In response to a question from this reporter for The Spoof, asking if the winner of the presidential election ought to make the appointment, letting the people thereby have a voice in the selection, Farewell said: "If God had intended for Biden to make the appointment, he wouldn't have taken Ginsburg before the inauguration."