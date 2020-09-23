"If God Wanted a Liberal on the Supreme Court..."

Funny story written by Ralph E. Shaffer

Wednesday, 23 September 2020

image for "If God Wanted a Liberal on the Supreme Court..."

Hamburger, Virginia. U.S.A. Woof Blister with another SINful report for Spoof International News. Jerry Farewell, Jr., defrocked president of Hypocrisy College, the world's most rhapsodic university, met with reporters as he was cleaning out his palatial residence on the campus, and issued a statement on the brouhaha over a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In response to a question from this reporter for The Spoof, asking if the winner of the presidential election ought to make the appointment, letting the people thereby have a voice in the selection, Farewell said: "If God had intended for Biden to make the appointment, he wouldn't have taken Ginsburg before the inauguration."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more