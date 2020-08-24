Dog Joins Cult

MONTREAL – After years of searching for her true purpose, local Yellow Lab, Nutmeg, has become a member of the group Apostles of Infinite Love. This Quebec group is widely viewed as a cult.

“Nutmeg has always been known to wander from group to group. It seems like she was very unsure of her identity,” said owner, Jean Burton. “Lately, she has been hanging out with these Apostles of Infinite Love folks. They preach peace and love and all of that, and that really resonated with her. She’s a very idealistic dog, but, frankly, a little gullible as well. This group was providing her with solid answers to life’s difficult questions. I guess they are filling in the void with their right-wing religious doctrine that I could not fill with walks, treats and petting.”

The group is situated in the Laurentian mountains in Quebec. They have released a statement calling Nutmeg a “true believer on her way to Heaven and a good, good girl.”