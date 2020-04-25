Carrier Captain: Spoof Had It Right But It Wasn't A Spoof

Written by Ralph E. Shaffer

Saturday, 25 April 2020

image for Carrier Captain: Spoof Had It Right But It Wasn't A Spoof

The Pentagon, Washington, D.C. Special and Exclusive to The Spoof. As first reported, EXCLUSIVELY by The Spoof on April 4, President Trump overruled the Navy and ordered the return of the fired captain of the carrier Theodore Roosevelt, Brett Crozier, to his command. Three days later, on April 7, Trump ousted Navy Secretary Thomas Modly after Modly's disastrous flight to Guam to berate the carrier's crew, and to justify his firing of Crozier.

The "spoof"was that it was inconceivable that Trump would see the Navy's action in demoting Capt. Crozier as anything he wouldn't do, and his defense of the captain would have been inexplicable. Trump only overrules the Pentagon when it has made a correct decision, not an erroneous one.

Today comes word that the Navy has offered Crozier reinstatement as commander of the Roosevelt. That's no spoof, and The Spoof suspects that, despite the denials, Modly resigned his post on orders from Trump, and that the Navy has been told by Trump to reinstate Crozier.

All told, the firing and reinstatement may not be a laughing matter but they demonstrate that The Spoof, even when joking, carries an element of truth.

The story above is a satire or parody.

