Teenager still plucking up the courage

Written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 23 April 2020

And after all, you're my Wonderwall?

Teenage chess prodigy Thomas Johnson is still plucking up the courage to ask out Sarah Fitzmaurice.

He has been wanting to ask Sarah out for months now, but in lockdown, she is all he is thinking about.

'I could ask my parents,' said Tom, 'but they are watching The Karate Kid III for the seventeenth time, so I don't really think I should disturb them, or I could text Sarah to ask her out, or send her an email. I would go round to hers, if we weren't in lockdown, and speak to her Mum and Dad for a while about the weather. Or, I could write her a song. I will write her a song. Pass me my guitar and the rhyming dictionary, will you?'

