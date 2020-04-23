Mike Pompeo launches fresh attack on the Who over coronavirus

Confused Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has leveled more charges at British rock band, The Who, saying it needs to be held 'accountable' for failures tracking the coronavirus.

Pompeo's attack, delivered on conservative Fox News host, Laura Ingraham's show, follows President Donald Trump's own blasts at the English Mod band, and the president's announcement he would withhold all U.S. funds for the group pending a review.

Pompeo even said the U.S. may never return to funding the group, for which it has been the greatest contributor.

"It may be the case that the United States can never return to having U.S. taxpayer dollars go to The Who. We may need to behave even bolder than that," Pompeo told Ingraham.

Lead singer, and spokesman for the band, Roger Daltrey, responded to Pompeo's criticism. "He is deluded. The man is a fool. Me and the boys have done everything in our power to help fight this terrible plague. Pete Townshend has spent day and night working on a vaccine, and John Entwistle has been doing his best to gather accurate information out of China. It really isn't fair to blame The Who for anything."

Pompeo's comments come after Trump announced the halt in funding earlier this month, saying: "With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have deep concerns whether America's generosity has been put to the best use possible."

Pompeo blasted The Who for failing to get accurate information out of China about the rapid spread of the virus.

"That is unfair. It is not only a slur on all of us, but the whole of my generation. There is no substitute for the work put in by all of us. I just feel like saying to Pompeo, who are you? Eh, Who are YOU?"