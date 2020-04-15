Victor's Railroad to Hell

THE world’s dumbest train driver has got lost for the last time.

Victor Wayakeya, who had been found wandering from his train looking at dirt tracks on four previous occasions, left his passengers stranded by a field in Omaha when he lost his bearings again.

Passenger Amy Watkins said: “He said he got disorientated after passing Cheyenne Pass……something to do with the moon being out.”

“He said he could see the rails ahead of him to Rodeo Junction, but it didn’t look right, somehow.”

Mr Wayakeya told the passengers his native American heritage had always taught him to trust his instincts, and so he stopped the train.

Mr Wayakeya, whose name means Trusted Guide in Apache, was found by rescuers with his ear next to the track.

The rest of him was discovered a hundred yards away after he had been lynched by the irate passengers.