Trump Declares War on Coronavirus? No, On Venezuela!

Written by Ralph E. Shaffer

Thursday, 2 April 2020

image for Trump Declares War on Coronavirus? No, On Venezuela!

The White House, Washington, D.C. - Exclusive to The Spoof. At an update on the fight against "the invisible enemy", President Donald Trump brought forth a flock of his top aides to announce a war on drugs in Latin America, aimed specifically at Venezuela.

Why, in the midst of the virus crisis, did the Trump regime choose to spend the first ten minutes of a Covid-19 briefing detailing the movement of ships planes and troops into the Caribbean? White House insiders claim it was simply a form of diversion, intended to get the public's attention off the regime's failed efforts at combating the virus, by emphasizing a powerful move against the drug cartels and Venezuela. The ship and troop movements are simply a ploy, they added.

When the bombs fall on Caracas, however, it'll no longer be a ploy.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

