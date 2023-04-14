Jack The Ripper was a Knights Templar

He was British, but was he a killer? Under Religious laws of Christendom during the 1800 he may have been viewed as an innocent person by the church.

"The Church of England never came out to condemn Jack's behavior," says historian Jason Welby.

Evidence is surfacing that Jack was loyal to the crown and the church of England- he was a Knight's Templar.

In England, the state church is the Church of England, and the Supreme Governor of the church is the British Monarch.

Some are saying, Jack was the true noble prince of Christendom, the reincarnation of the Archangel Michael.

Michael is mentioned explicitly in Revelation 12:7-12, where he does battle with Satan and casts him out of heaven, so that he no longer has access to God as accuser against Satan's demonic empire.

The Great Whore of Babylon, the Mother of Harlots and Abominations of the Earth is said to be Satan's unholy wife.

Now, the answer to that century-old mystery of who he could have been may finally have been answered after a painting believed to have his image on it was rediscovered.

In 1888, Lizzie Albrook says she saw the Ripper dressed as a Knight's Templar as he was ready to strike down on a heretic. Albrook says, "I yelled at him, you Pub Muppet, and the Ripper ran away." The painting is a portrait of what she saw that night on that street in London.

All clergy of the Church swear an oath of allegiance to the monarch and to their country before taking office. Was that what inspired Jack to go on a holly crusade into the streets of London?

He was the most notorious Christian who cleansed the streets of London as some type of vigilante in 1888 - performing exorcisms on possessed individuals accused of doing the devils work.

During that time period, rumors were abound of strange people, lurking the streets at night, preaching apostasy.

This may have stirred Jack's emotions and ignited his desires to perform his duty as keeper of the faith and defender of the Holly Land, during a time Christian values were starting to diminish.

But despite his infamy, little is known about him.