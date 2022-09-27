Instagram Cat Picture only has two likes

Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Snootles McGee in happier times

Although a cute photo of 11-year-old Snootles McGee has been up on the internet for two minutes, so far it only has only two likes.

The dapper cat (you didn't think Snootles was a child did you?) is posing in his owner's bow tie, but still only two people, one in Malaysia, and the other in Nepal like it.

Instagram has a wealth of cat pictures, but the lack of interest in the documentary evidence of Snootles is a mystery to his owner Gary Johnson.

'Yes, two minutes, and only two likes it is a bit ridiculous' said Gary.

Gary's 17-year-old son Thomas said 'I tell you what is ridiculous, Snootles name. Still, I chose it when I was five, and now it is stuck. Dad sounds ridiculous calling him in at night. The five-year-old me was brilliant, the amount of ritual humiliation Mum and Dad face on a nightly basis is just great.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

