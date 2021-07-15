At which point does stubble become a beard?

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 15 July 2021

image for At which point does stubble become a beard?
That, my good sir, is a fine question. A fine question indeed.

It is a question that has vexed philosophers for centuries. When does Stubble become a beard? When does not shaving for a few days become a beard? Is it up to the beard-wearer to decide?

We asked lazy bloke Dave what he thought 'I haven't shaved since Tuesday, so at the moment it is only Stubble, and laziness. By Saturday though, it will be a beard, and neither I nor anyone else can deny that.'

Scientist Laurence Fishbone said 'I could be curing diseases, or finding a way to stop global warming, but this is the hill I lay down my scientific expertise. It is not a beard until it touches your knees, everything else is just so jumped up little Hipster trying far too hard'.

So, now you have been told.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Beards

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more