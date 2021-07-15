At which point does stubble become a beard?

It is a question that has vexed philosophers for centuries. When does Stubble become a beard? When does not shaving for a few days become a beard? Is it up to the beard-wearer to decide?

We asked lazy bloke Dave what he thought 'I haven't shaved since Tuesday, so at the moment it is only Stubble, and laziness. By Saturday though, it will be a beard, and neither I nor anyone else can deny that.'

Scientist Laurence Fishbone said 'I could be curing diseases, or finding a way to stop global warming, but this is the hill I lay down my scientific expertise. It is not a beard until it touches your knees, everything else is just so jumped up little Hipster trying far too hard'.

So, now you have been told.