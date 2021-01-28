Boris Johnson discussing Scottish Independence with the Krankies

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 28 January 2021

image for Boris Johnson discussing Scottish Independence with the Krankies
This will be a disaster, Wee Jimmie

Wee Jimmy Krankie and the lesser-remembered Ian are in discussions with the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, about an independent Scotland.

Although the pair, best known for their 1980s antics, may not seem the best possible choice to discuss Scotland's future, there is some sense to it.

'We are a well-remembered part of Scottish history,' said Ian, 'and when Boris Johnson asked us for our opinion, we thought it was best to share it.'

For his part, Johnson said: 'Gosh, crikey, that was a good meeting, with plenty of ideas to think about, and put into motion when I have time, probably in 2029, but definitely in 2030. It will be a world-beating referendum like Brexit was, and we all know how well that one went, don't we?'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

