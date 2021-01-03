Christmas Bauble survives yet another Christmas

Jeremiah Johnson, an eight-year-old Christmas bauble has survived yet another year in the Johnson household.

The possession of Gary and Lorraine, and son Thomas, the Christmas decoration has survived years of Thomas's childhood, an adventure caused by the cat, Tiddles, and being lost in the garden for a six-month period in 2014.

Jeremiah told us 'Yes, another year on the tree survived. I have done my duty for yet another year, and now I can go and hibernate in the loft for the rest of the year.'

Gary was heard to say: 'Lorraine, do you think we should get some decorations for next year?'

Gary asks the same question every year.