Brexit: Optimism Sprouts

British sprout-growers are bullish at the prospect of a no-deal Brexit.

“As they’ll be able to get little else in the way of vegetables, what with tariffs and customs hold-ups at the ports, we’re going to be in the money,” said Terry Bull-Greenbullets, of British Sprout Cultivators. "Order early for Christmas!"

The Society of UK Flatulents shares the positive attitude of the sprout-growers. “Eating more sprouts will mean we shall be out and proud,” said Society secretary, F. Hart, “and giving vent to our innermost feelings. There’ll be no more talk of ‘mystery trombonists’. A wind of change is blowing.”

His wife, Fragrance, not a practising flatulent, commented, “They must remember they’re only allowed to gather in a maximum of six, and in the open air, with a stiff breeze blowing, it is to be hoped. Meanwhile, I’d stay up wind of them.”