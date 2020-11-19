Better to do it in the road

Prospective parliamentary candidate for Barnet, Shaw Tearcutt, is applauding the efforts of British hairdressers to fight back against the effects of Covid-19 restrictions.

"Indeed," says Mr Tearcutt, "only we enterprising Brits could come up with the slogan ‘Why don’t we do it in the road?’"

It all began when men’s hairdressers decided they could cut hair in the street, thereby avoiding the problems of Covid particles floating around in enclosed spaces. But a challenge to Mr Tearcutt’s claim has come from Germany, where Herr Kutz, of the Deutschehaarschnittersverein has asserted that street barbering is an old tradition in Germany.

"Why," says Herr Kutz, "every Oktoberfest we sit out in the street drinking beer und eating sausage until some of us slip peacefully under the table and are given haircuts free of charge by local humorists."

British fashion commentator Barbara Seville remarks, "Well, it’s less upsetting than fat men in lederhosen breaking wind."