Saddleworth welcomed a royal visitor this week, when HRH Prince Charles visited the area as the guest of honour at the 70th anniversary performance of The King's Peach, by the Saddleworth Vegetarian Amateur Dramatic Society.

The society, which was formed in 1945 by a group of strict vegetarian actors, has always based its productions around a 'fruit and veg' theme.

The Prince was greeted at the Dobcross Palladium by council leader Reynard Upchuckle, accompanied by finance chief Ava Bung and Planning chief Willy Eckerslike.

The event, which saw profits donated to The Princes Trust, was sponsored by A Smudge & Sons (Condensing Boilers) Ltd of Greenfield.

The society first came to the attention of the British press in 1975, when they performed a version of the James Bond film, 'Damsons are Forever', which was directed by the legendary Cubby Broccoli, and starred Jack Lemmon. They try to perform two productions a year, and have covered many modern film classics in their 70-year history.

Notable successes over the years have been, The Chard of the Light Brigade, Citizen Kale, Cashewblanca, Children of the Quorn, The Pied Maris Piper of Hamelin, The Face of Tofu Manchu, Blade Runnerbean, Fennel Destination, The Texas Coleslaw Massacre, Planet of the Grapes, Tarragon In 60 Seconds, Captain Corelli's Mandarin, Battleship Pumpkin, 9 Leeks, and Robin Hood:Quince of Thieves.

The society's next production, which will be in March next year, could be their most ambitious production yet, when they will perform the classic WW2 film 'Lettuce from Iwo-Jima'.

Production director Betty Swoon told us that they had a few ideas in the pipeline that may well be seen in the next few years.

The Yambusters, The Prune of Miss Jean Brodie, Raisins of the Lost Ark, and Pirates of the Carib Bean, are just some of the titles that could be thrilling audiences around the town for years to come.



Tickets for the society's next production will go on sale next Monday.