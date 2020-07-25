Man with full-face tattoo not wearing a mask because it makes him look stupid

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 25 July 2020

image for Man with full-face tattoo not wearing a mask because it makes him look stupid
Stan Bridgewater, dressed up for a night on the town.

A 23-year-old man who, in a fit of stupidity, had a full-face tattoo done at 19, says that wearing a face mask makes him feel self-conscious.

The irony-avoider, Thomas Micklewaite, from Mithering on the Trent, said: 'People judge me because of my appearance, and if I was over six feet tall, with muscles, I would tackle them on it, but as I am five feet one, with no muscle definition, I just let it go, but I feel that having a tattoo and wearing a mask will make me more of a figure of ridicule. There is nothing else happening here, and I will be all over Mithering's blog. I don't think I could handle the embarrassment of it all.'

We agree, but having the lyrics to Life is a Roller-Coaster in Klingon will do that for a chap.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more