Man with full-face tattoo not wearing a mask because it makes him look stupid

A 23-year-old man who, in a fit of stupidity, had a full-face tattoo done at 19, says that wearing a face mask makes him feel self-conscious.

The irony-avoider, Thomas Micklewaite, from Mithering on the Trent, said: 'People judge me because of my appearance, and if I was over six feet tall, with muscles, I would tackle them on it, but as I am five feet one, with no muscle definition, I just let it go, but I feel that having a tattoo and wearing a mask will make me more of a figure of ridicule. There is nothing else happening here, and I will be all over Mithering's blog. I don't think I could handle the embarrassment of it all.'

We agree, but having the lyrics to Life is a Roller-Coaster in Klingon will do that for a chap.