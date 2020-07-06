Socks Were Just Left On Floor!

It's been reported in the last few minutes that a pair of socks that were worn yesterday, have been found this morning, discarded on the floor of a home in East Yorkshire.

Another sock, without its partner, was slung nearby.

The socks belonged to the wife of local waster, Myke Woodson, 57, of Oaf-on-Sea.

Woodson said that he'd found the socks "just dumped" on the floor of his home when he came downstairs for his breakfast, and didn't see why he should have to be the one to have to bend down and pick them up.

It wasn't his job.

He told us:

"There's no need for it. You're not going to tell me it isn't just as easy to put them in the laundry basket as it is to nonchalantly sling them on the floor! And who's going to move them? Somebody has to!"

Woodson said that, apart from the 'untidiness aspect' of the incident, it was unclear where the fourth sock was.

"It could be anywhere! Honestly, it's beyond my comprehension!" he fumed.