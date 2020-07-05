Label Was In The Wrong Place

We're constantly reminded that, "to err, is human", but humans weren't to blame for one blunder - in manufacturing - this week, when a label was afixed to the outside of a pair of children's shorts, instead of the inside !

The extraordinary gaffe was uncovered by Moys Kenwood, 57, in southeast Asia, who noticed the unsightly label on a pair of shorts his wife had bought the other day for his 3-year-old son, Norman.

Knowing of the recent fad employed by noted fashion designers to use this form of advertizing to give their identity on their clothing products maximum exposure, he considered whether this might have been the case in the current scenario.

However, this was not the case. The only things on the label were:

X.Z. - 100 - SIZE:

Despite this, the inadvertent stitching error didn't seem to affect Norman too much. He said:

"I fail to see what all the fuss is about. They're a cheap pair of shorts, with a cute picture of a dinosaur on them, and have been bought, primarily, for knocking about outside in the mud, muck, and shit. I really don't think it matters too much about where the label is!"

Kenwood Snr. later removed the label with some scissors, whilst tutting.