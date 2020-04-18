Holy Kit! Wacky Robes Raise Pope Fears

Written by Gerry Hatrick

Saturday, 18 April 2020

image for Holy Kit! Wacky Robes Raise Pope Fears
CHEAP FRILLS: Pope addresses St Peter's Square

CONCERNS are growing for the mental health of the Pope, following his latest bizarre address to the pigeons in St Peter's Square.

The virtually empty square, normally crowded by thousands of worshippers, has been witness to previous masses with the Pope adorning appropriate anti-virus face masks.

However, in recent weeks, he has worn scarves, hats, hoodies and even a pair of brass African hoop dangle earrings.

And last week, some observers raised fears that he may be losing his mind, when he turned out in an Austin Powers-style ruffle shirt with frill neck and cuffs, purple velvet jacket, brown wig and glasses.

A spokesman for the Vatican admitted they were relieved hardly anyone was there to see him. He said: "It was a blessing in disguise."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

