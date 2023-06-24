The NCAA March Madness Committee says Paul Bunyan Condoms will be the 2024 official sponsor

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 24 June 2023

image for The NCAA March Madness Committee says Paul Bunyan Condoms will be the 2024 official sponsor
Paul Bunyan Condoms are the official condoms of the New York Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys.

Sportsapalooza News reporter Pia Confetti has just broken the story that the 2024 NCAA March Madness Tournament has just signed a contract with the nation's number one prophylactic company, Paul Bunyan Condoms.

In the world of birth control the Los Angeles-based company is the most respected and most popular among males from 19 to 89.

Since the abolition of Roe v. Wade, condom sales are up 6000% across the US.

A spokesperson for the company Dekalb Kinder was asked how much March Madness will be paying Paul Bunyan. He refused to answer saying that truth be told it is no one's business.

Paul Bunyon took a 22.5 size shoe, his condoms fit the average male - from head to foot!

[EDITOR'S NOTE: I spoke to America's information guru Andy Cohen, and after making a phone call, he informed me that March Madness will be paying Paul Bunyan $1.7 billion for the 2024 tournament.]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

