It's official Tom Brady and Jeanie Buss the owner of the Los Angeles Lakers are dating

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 20 May 2023

Tom is 45, and Jeanie is 61.

In a world where sports and romance collide, retired quarterback Tom Brady and Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss have set the tabloids ablaze with their unconventional courtship.

Witnesses were left slack-jawed and nacho-cheese-smeared as the dynamic duo took the West Hollywood scene by storm, sipping their drinks with a dash of audacity at The Tipsy Tadpole Lounge.

Brady, known for his eclectic dating history that includes Hooters girls, pole dancers, a fast-food manager, and even an adventurous gynecologist, has now found himself entangled in the whimsical web of Jeanie Buss.

In an exclusive interview with the one and only Hiawatha Pamplona from Sports Territory Magazine, Buss confessed that her romantic life had been as quiet as a library for the past two years, until Brady came thundering into her world like a basketball dunk gone wrong.

But what makes this romance truly peculiar is Buss's revelation that potential suitors had only pursued her for her multi-millions. However, she believes that Brady, being a wealth magnet himself, has motives that transcend the material realm.

With their unlikely union, sports enthusiasts and gossipmongers alike can't help but envision the adventures this power couple will embark upon. Will they conquer the sports world with their combined dominance, or will their romance unravel like a botched play? Only time will tell, in a world where love and sports collide, leaving us all craving nachos and a front-row seat to this unconventional ball game.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Tom Brady

