Tom Brady To Join Sunday Night Football With Al Michaels and Cris Collingsworth

NEW YORK CITY - (Sports Satire) - Sports Bet Gazette reporter Zorro La Bamba has just broken the story that now that the great Tom "Terrific" Brady has retired from football, he will be joining the NBC football broadcasting team of Al Michaels and Cris Collingsworth, along with Michelle Tafoya who adds her female sports charm to the show.

Brady told La Bamba that he is thrilled beyond belief that he will never, ever again get sacked by 6-foot-7-inch, 285-pound behemoths.

An unnamed source stated that Brady will become the highest paid TV sports broadcaster in the history of television.

SIDENOTE: NBC, in order to lure Brady into the broadcasting booth has agreed to provide a personal Lear Jet for Tom to get to and from the games. He will also receive a two-years supply of his favorite beer, Carta Blanca Extra.