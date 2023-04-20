If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

WASHINGTON (NW) — Transgender athletes whose biological gonads assigned at birth are male would be barred from competing on girls' or women's sports teams at federally supported schools and colleges under legislation pushed through Thursday by secret, gay, prison sex-loving House Republicans, checking off another high-profile item on their demented social agenda.

The Republicans overlooked yet another constitutional law. This time, it's one based on equality. Yes, while they are correct in creating a fair playing field, their cruelty and common malice have not been overlooked by brilliant victims of their twisted domination.

The Fourteenth Amendment's Equal Protection Clause requires states to practice equal protection. Equal protection forces a state to govern impartially—not draw distinctions between individuals solely on differences that are irrelevant to a legitimate governmental objective.

The law should have read, "Biological sex assigned at birth as male or female would be barred from sports teams not of their gender at federally supported schools and colleges."

Women need to be barred from playing against men in men's sports to comply with the constitutional law of equality. Women outperform men in equestrian sports, and they have to be banned from men's equestrian events to create a fair playing field. All people should compete within their own gender events.

Under constitutional law, it's possible to create an unorthodox game in which men and women volunteer to participate and compete against each other, even though the outcome is fairly predictable. In men's boxing, there are considerations of fairness with lightweight and heavyweight divisions.

In Olympic archery events, men and women compete because both have an equal chance of winning, even though men have a tiny advantage based on spatial perception. The odds are 49 to 50, with the ability for women to tip the scale. If more women with superior archery abilities compete, it's predicted that women will take most of the gold medals. Yes, this is a fair playing field with all the considerations and with good opportunities for certain types of women to win. But why not have an all-women Olympic archery event, and also an all-male Olympic archery event and finally an Olympic archery event for both men and women. Maybe also, an archery event for transgender women and non-transgender women who volunteer. This would be real fairness for everybody.

Supporters said the legislation, which would put violators at risk of losing taxpayer dollars, is necessary to ensure competitive fairness. They framed the vote as supporting female athletes disadvantaged by having to compete against those whose gender identity does not match their sex assigned at birth.

Yes, politics is a female performance event, and all males need to be restricted from elections because people can't handle any more war drafts, wars, and departed children. Women on an international political level are less aggressive, data shows.