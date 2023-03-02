The Boston Celtics Hit Nineteen 3-Pointers To Clobber The Detroit Pistons

BOSTON - (Sports Satire) - The Boston Celtics with a record of 45-18, continue kicking ass in the NBA's Eastern Conference.

The guys in green and white sank nineteen, 3-pointers to clobber the cellar-dwelling Detroit Pistons 117-41 on The Celtics Fan Promotional Lobster Newburg For 75¢ Night.

A rep for the Celtics organization affirmed that the concession stands also set an arena record as they sold a grand total of 24,808 lobsters.

Meanwhile The Boston Evening Moon Newspaper reported that after the game four of the Pistons players talked candidly to Coach Dwane Casey, and asked to be traded to any other team as soon as possible.■